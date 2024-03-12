Bell, 6-foot-3, 205-pounds, has been in touch with the football program since late November and the Mountaineers then extended a preferred walk-on offer in early December.

It took Ridgley (Md.) North Caroline 2024 athlete Nasai Bell some time, but Country Roads has come calling for him after he announced his commitment to West Virginia.

He then took a visit to campus in January and mulled over the possibility of taking them up on that offer.

“It took a little thought but I’m ready to take that chance,” he said.

Secondary coach ShaDon Brown had been the primary contact with Bell and his connection with the coaches was something that pushed him to pursue the opportunity with West Virginia.

“The coaching staff really brought a different energy from the other schools I’ve visited. I’ve always liked the atmosphere at WVU and the structure they have built around the program,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Bell as an athlete due to his abilities on both sides of the ball but he will likely begin his career either at nickel or strong safety given his size and athletic ability.

“They believe I’d strive best as a strong safety playing some zone, man coverage and even in the box here and there,” Bell said.

On top of West Virginia, Bell also visited Maryland and Old Dominion and considered each of those programs prior to selecting the Mountaineers. Outside of his connection with the coaches, Bell also was impressed with the facilities that the program has to offer.

He plans to arrive in the summer in order to start his career in Morgantown.