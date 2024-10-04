PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Big 12 Roundup: October begins and Big 12 play is in full swing

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

This Saturday will mark the beginning of October football and for the Big 12, that means all teams are in the full swing of conference play.

Six teams are undefeated in Big 12 play, with three of those teams being 2-0 and three being 1-0. BYU, Colorado, and Texas Tech are the teams sitting at 2-0 as BYU beat Baylor on the road, 34-28, Colorado went on the road and beat UCF, 48-21, and Texas Tech held on to beat Cincinnati 44-41.

The 1-0 teams are Arizona, Iowa State, and West Virginia. Arizona went on the road and beat No. 10 Utah, 23-10, Iowa State rolled to a 20-0 win over Houston, while WVU was on a bye.

Five teams are 1-1 on the year in conference play with Cincinnati, Kansas State, TCU, UCF, and Utah coming in at 1-1. UCF, Cincinnati, and Utah suffered their first Big 12 loss of the season, while Utah's loss was their first overall loss this year. K-State beat Oklahoma State 42-20 and TCU beat Kansas 38-27 to get in the win column this season in conference play.

This weekend 11 of the 16 teams are playing as BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, and Utah are on their bye week.


Weekend Schedule

Friday

Houston @ TCU

Saturday

West Virginia @ Oklahoma State

Baylor @ Iowa State

UCF @ Florida

Kansas @ Arizona State

Texas Tech @ Arizona


Ranked Teams

Four teams from the Big 12 are ranked this week in the AP Poll.

Iowa State is No. 16, BYU is No. 17, Utah is No. 18, and Kansas State is No. 20. ISU jumped two spots, BYU went up five spots, Utah fell seven spots, and Kansas State moved up three spots.


Players of the Week

The following players earned Big 12 honors this past week.

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. TCU returner JP Richardson won Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. Cincinnati quarterback won Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

----------

