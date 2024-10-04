Big 12 Roundup: October begins and Big 12 play is in full swing
This Saturday will mark the beginning of October football and for the Big 12, that means all teams are in the full swing of conference play.
Six teams are undefeated in Big 12 play, with three of those teams being 2-0 and three being 1-0. BYU, Colorado, and Texas Tech are the teams sitting at 2-0 as BYU beat Baylor on the road, 34-28, Colorado went on the road and beat UCF, 48-21, and Texas Tech held on to beat Cincinnati 44-41.
The 1-0 teams are Arizona, Iowa State, and West Virginia. Arizona went on the road and beat No. 10 Utah, 23-10, Iowa State rolled to a 20-0 win over Houston, while WVU was on a bye.
Five teams are 1-1 on the year in conference play with Cincinnati, Kansas State, TCU, UCF, and Utah coming in at 1-1. UCF, Cincinnati, and Utah suffered their first Big 12 loss of the season, while Utah's loss was their first overall loss this year. K-State beat Oklahoma State 42-20 and TCU beat Kansas 38-27 to get in the win column this season in conference play.
This weekend 11 of the 16 teams are playing as BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, and Utah are on their bye week.
Weekend Schedule
Friday
Houston @ TCU
Saturday
West Virginia @ Oklahoma State
Baylor @ Iowa State
UCF @ Florida
Kansas @ Arizona State
Texas Tech @ Arizona
Ranked Teams
Four teams from the Big 12 are ranked this week in the AP Poll.
Iowa State is No. 16, BYU is No. 17, Utah is No. 18, and Kansas State is No. 20. ISU jumped two spots, BYU went up five spots, Utah fell seven spots, and Kansas State moved up three spots.
Players of the Week
The following players earned Big 12 honors this past week.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. Arizona defensive back Tacario Davis was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. TCU returner JP Richardson won Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week. Cincinnati quarterback won Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
