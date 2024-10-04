This Saturday will mark the beginning of October football and for the Big 12, that means all teams are in the full swing of conference play.

Six teams are undefeated in Big 12 play, with three of those teams being 2-0 and three being 1-0. BYU, Colorado, and Texas Tech are the teams sitting at 2-0 as BYU beat Baylor on the road, 34-28, Colorado went on the road and beat UCF, 48-21, and Texas Tech held on to beat Cincinnati 44-41.

The 1-0 teams are Arizona, Iowa State, and West Virginia. Arizona went on the road and beat No. 10 Utah, 23-10, Iowa State rolled to a 20-0 win over Houston, while WVU was on a bye.

Five teams are 1-1 on the year in conference play with Cincinnati, Kansas State, TCU, UCF, and Utah coming in at 1-1. UCF, Cincinnati, and Utah suffered their first Big 12 loss of the season, while Utah's loss was their first overall loss this year. K-State beat Oklahoma State 42-20 and TCU beat Kansas 38-27 to get in the win column this season in conference play.

This weekend 11 of the 16 teams are playing as BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas State, and Utah are on their bye week.



