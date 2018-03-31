West Virginia will be adding some help up front on the defensive side in former USC graduate transfer defensive lineman Kenny Bigelow.

Bigelow, 6-foot-3, 300-pounds, took an official visit to West Virginia and selected the Mountaineers as the place he will spend the final year of his college career.

A one-time five-star prospect in the class of 2013, Bigelow attended Eastern Christian Academy in Elkton, Maryland, and was rated as the No. 6 prospect nationally.

That is the same high school that produced former West Virginia players such as Wendell Smallwood, Daikiel Shorts and current wide receiver David Sills.

Bigelow played parts of two seasons for the Trojans and recorded 11 tackles and 3 sacks. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA after sustaining two torn ACLs during his career.

After redshirting during his first season, Bigelow initially tore his ACL a month before the start of the 2014 season and then was injured yet again in the spring of 2016 when he was slated to start.

The defensive lineman initially planned to retire from football after announcing it mid-way through last year, but had a change of heart and will spend his final year of college in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers had a need for defensive linemen with only five currently on scholarship and Bigelow will help address that as a prospect that will be immediately eligible and has experience at this level of football.

WVSports.com will have more on this developing story.