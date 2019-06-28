Biggs was a high school quarterback up until February and is transitioning to the offensive line and playing left tackle.

That’s because the rising junior has taken on a new position on the football field and is gearing up for his first season at Spring Valley after transferring from Boyd County, Kentucky.

Biggs elected to transfer to Spring Valley in an effort to increase his chances of playing college football. After moving from quarterback to tight end, the position change to offensive tackle came when Spring Valley coaches informed him that his frame and build would translate to success on the offensive line and eventually earn him an opportunity to play at the college level.

“When I got over there they were like, ‘look you can’t be a quarterback, if you want to play quarterback that’s fine but if you want to go to college you will be a lineman,’” Biggs said. “They were showing me all the linemen in college with my build and they said, ‘If you’re wanting to go to college, seriously a D1 college, you have the size and the frame for a lineman.’”



With the help of Spring Valley offensive line coach Brent Terry, Biggs is having a positive transition to the offensive tackle position which has led to him stringing together some impressive performances in camps this summer.



“He put the learning in words that made sense to me and I just caught on,” Biggs said. “It was quick and easy and they helped me tremendously. There are some things I’m still messing up on of course because I haven’t been there my whole life, I’m still trying to perfect it but it’s definitely an experience a lot of people don’t get to go through and it’s really cool.”



Biggs impressed during West Virginia’s two-day big man camp and earned MVP honors along with teammate Wyatt Milam, Landon Tengwall from Olney (Md.) and Tomas Rimac from Brunswick (Oh.).



Prior to the West Virginia big man camp, Biggs had made stops at Cincinnati, Marshall, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Penn State.



“I’m still making these large strides every day to try and perfect the lineman position and the technique and things like that,” Biggs said. “They really helped me a lot but I think I did pretty well.”



During the two-day camp in Morgantown, Biggs was instructed by West Virginia offensive line coach Matt Moore. Biggs admired Moore’s coaching style as well as his charisma.



Biggs also found Moore’s feedback helpful during the camp and was coached up on small details regarding his technique that can end up making a significant difference such as hand placement.



“Coach Moore is amazing,” Biggs said. “I love coach Moore. I love his attitude, his personality, the way he coaches. He brings a positive vibe to the table and he’s a great coach. I really do like him. He treats his players nice. You can definitely tell he’s there to help you. He was running around each station making sure everyone was doing good.”



Biggs also had the opportunity to see some of the campus, dorms and future football facility renovation plans during his stop in Morgantown.



Following the two-day big man camp at West Virginia, Biggs took a visit to Tennessee which would be his final visit until the fall.



The 6-foot-6, 270-pound rising junior doesn’t have any future visits lined up but is highly interested in Kentucky, Penn State and West Virginia--schools he thinks he’ll eventually visit again.



“I’m going to try to get back up there for a game,” Biggs said regarding a visit back to West Virginia. “There’s a couple teams that want me up for games so we’re going to work out a schedule there and see which ones I can go to. But I definitely think I’ll be back in Morgantown for sure.”



“I haven’t been too many places but I think I’ve got some schools picked out that are going to be up there. You never know until you actually go. All the coaching staffs are different, that atmospheres are different, but I think right now (Kentucky) and Penn State are my top two and West Virginia is close behind,” he added.



Biggs doesn’t hold any offers yet which is due in part to the position move and not having any film of himself playing on the offensive line yet. But once his junior season begins and progresses, he believes his recruitment will pick up more momentum.



“A lot of these colleges say, ‘After your first two games, send us your film,’” Biggs said. “I’ve really worked my butt off and that’s been a dream since I was little to play college football and now I’ve gone on all these visits and it’s like, ‘Look I’ve just got to get out on the field and do it and maybe the offers will start rolling in.’”



Biggs, who also plays basketball and baseball, doesn’t have a timeline for his decision but may establish one once he starts receiving offers.



Overall, he’s looking for a school that has solid academics and makes him feel both important and a priority on the recruiting trail.



“I wanna go to the school that’s most interested in me,” Biggs said. “I’m going somewhere where I know I’ll be treated right and I know I’m wanted by them.”