West Virginia will be without yet another basketball player for next year.

WVSports.com has confirmed multiple reports that redshirt junior James Bolden has left the Mountaineers basketball team. He is set to graduate this May and would be eligible to transfer to another division one basketball program without any penalty.

Bolden battled numerous injuries this past season costing him 12 games between his wrist and a high-ankle sprain that has cost him the last 10 games after injuring himself against Tennessee. He has not played since and was not spotted on the bench with the team against Iowa State.

He was averaging 12.2 points this season and 8.1 over the course of his three year playing career.

The Covington, Kentucky native spent four seasons with the Mountaineers with his first year on the sidelines after tearing his ACL.

Bolden was removed from the roster on the team’s website as well, further indicating that he is no longer with the basketball program.

West Virginia now has one open scholarship for the upcoming 2019 season to use as the Mountaineers are expected to welcome a pair of freshmen this fall already and are recruiting more.