PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Brown discusses West Virginia scrimmage

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia held the second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, and it was a mixed bag.

The Mountaineers ran a little over 100-plays and hit all four of the core special teams with a Big 12 officiating crew in tow. That led to some good situational work in areas such as goal line, red zone, opening drive and third and fourth down period.

“A lot of good work. Wasn’t real fired up about some of it. I thought some individuals really showed up but there were some disappointing things in it as well,” Brown said. “Really the last three practices we’ve kind of been trending upward and just not our best today. I can make excuses for them but I’m not.”

Brown said that it wasn’t terrible by any means, but the Mountaineers did fall short in a number of key areas. And with a veteran team, the standard is higher for them across the board.

“It’s a daily standard and we fell short,” Brown said.

Brown felt that his football team was ready to go and had good energy but just lacked in areas of execution.

On special teams, Brown was encouraged with the way that Michael Hayes kicked the football off and Hudson Clement has started to separate himself as the kick returner. However, punting needs to be more consistent across the board but the punt return, and punt block teams did some nice things.

On defense, West Virginia started off well, but the play fell off as some of the players got tired from playing a number of different snaps.

Some of that was by design as the coaching staff wanted to get an extended look at some of the players competing at various spots such as safety. Brown was encouraged by the play of the defensive line but felt that the unit needed to play cleaner overall.

West Virginia started slow on offense, but picked things up as the scrimmage continued with the run game going during the second part but again it was simply not clean enough. Quarterback Garrett Greene played only two series before giving way to Nicco Marchiol who got reps with the first team unit.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that have played a bunch of football,” he said.

The plan now is to start narrowing down the various position battles and Brown plans to watch the film from the scrimmage in order to make some determinations on where players fit into things.

West Virginia will treat both the Monday and Tuesday practice like the in-season Tuesday and Wednesday practices and the coaching staff will then hold a mock game Wednesday. When it comes to freshmen, the Mountaineers are going to play the ones that prove capable of handling the role.

“It’s all about evaluating personnel can a guy make a competitive play in a scrimmage, in a live-game scenario,” Brown said.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvYnJvd24tZGlzY3Vzc2VzLXdlc3QtdmlyZ2luaWEtc2Ny aW1tYWdlLTEiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDog JypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQu Z2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0g dHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9m IGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAg IHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwog ICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7 Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Ni LnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1o dHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUy RmJyb3duLWRpc2N1c3Nlcy13ZXN0LXZpcmdpbmlhLXNjcmltbWFnZS0xJmM1 PTIwMjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2Ny aXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK