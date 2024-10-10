Brown gets ready for Iowa State on weekly radio show

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown held his annual radio show on Thursday as the Mountaineers prepare to host No. 11 Iowa State on Saturday night.

WVU is coming in off a big win over Oklahoma State and Brown said it goes back to the bye week for how they played.

“They were refreshed and they had a lot of energy. I think it starts with that and then I thought our guys prepared mentally and physically during the week. We were ready,” Brown.

The Mountaineers held them to 14 points and Brown said that was made by a lot of tweaks they made during the off week.

“We made some tweaks defensively during the bye week that I thought paid off… we took the home crowd out of the game early and then we got some key third down stops” Brown said.

Brown added they didn’t want to run the score up and they just wanted to get out of Stillwater healthy.

“It’s a different game in the second half and there’s a bunch of different ways you can approach that if it’s a one score game or two-score game, it was a four-score lead,” Brown said.