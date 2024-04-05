West Virginia is set to host the inaugural Country Roads Fantasy Camp and Neal Brown is hoping that the event turns into an annual celebration of the past and present.

The event is set to take place April 5-6 at Milan Puskar Stadium in order to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the Mountaineers football program.

It will allow people who participate to join Brown and the rest of his coaches in the meeting room, training room, locker room and on the field.

The event is going to provide behind-the-scenes access and give campers a chance to both watch and finish a spring practice on the field with the Mountaineers.

Current West Virginia players that are expected to participate are quarterback Garrett Greene, running back CJ Donaldson, wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, wide receiver Hudson Clement, offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, running back Jahiem White, defensive lineman Sean Martin and linebacker Josiah Trotter.

But there also will be several legends from the program as well that will be participating in the event with former pass rusher Bruce Irvin, quarterback Major Harris, safety Karl Joseph, wide receiver David Sills and running back Avon Cobourne all expected to be in Morgantown.

“We have five guys coming back, excited about them,” Brown said.

And the hope is that this event grows into something more for former players.

“I hope this turns into a reunion weekend for some of our former players,” Brown said.



