“I have no idea when we’re going to be great, but we’re going to be great. It’s not an ‘if’ to me, it’s a ‘when’. We’re going to be great, I’m just not sure when. But I like this group.”

Just four practices into his first spring and only one after head coach Neal Brown felt the Mountaineers had to learn how to properly practice as much as anything, he was calling his shot.

In spring football things can change quickly, that was on full display this week when it comes to the West Virginia football team.

Well after reviewing the tape, things might not have been as bad as the coaching staff initially thought Saturday. Because of that Brown felt that he got a little ahead of himself in his critique of his club.



“I think part of it is, as coaches, we probably got a little ahead of ourselves on the install and probably put too much from a schematic phase in on Saturday, which caused our guys to play a little slow, and it got a little sloppy,” he said.

A big reason for his confidence in his club is the effort and attitude widespread throughout the roster and now if the coaches can do a good job of imparting technique and putting the players in a position to be successful then there’s a chance moving forward. Brown just doesn’t know when it will click.

“We weren’t great today, I can tell you that,” he said. “But we’re going to be.”

Tuesday was the first pay in full pads and Brown was encouraged by the temperament of the group throughout the course of the entire practice. There is a desire for competition and the Mountaineers didn’t back down from the physical element that strapping it up can bring.

West Virginia worked on leverage and then moved to tackle and run-after-the-catch drills to hone in on tackling in space, something critical in the Big 12 Conference.

“I think we have to get used to playing with our hands on both sides of the ball, especially up front, and we have to learn how to play lower,” Brown said.

The Mountaineers will move into some full tackle work this coming Saturday but whether it’s a full blown scrimmage or not will depending on several factors such as depth at certain spots. There won’t be a play count, but they’re going to let the players work in situational football and tackle to the ground.

Brown felt that the quarterbacks also took a step forward after an up-and-down performance over the weekend. Timing was improved as far as being in the right spots and each of the signal callers had what the head coach referred to as their “best day.”

The quarterbacks are focusing on improving on their drops while getting better at moving outside of the pocket in order to keep plays alive in order to get the timing down.

As for others that stood out, Brown singled out defensive lineman Darius Stills, linebacker Zach Sandwisch, linebacker Dylan Tonkery, safety Kenny Robinson, wide receiver Tevin Bush, running back Martell Pettaway and tight end Jovani Haskins among that list.

Practice will continue with an open period to the media Friday for two plus hours.

--NOTES:

--West Virginia only has 14 scheduled spring practices this spring, one short of the allotted 15. In the past they’ve used that date to prepare for summer workouts when coaches can’t be involved but they haven’t decided exactly how that date will be used this year.

--Senior wide receiver Marcus Simms has been limited a bit with an injury in practice.

--Tight ends and inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett is absent from practice as he awaits the birth of his third child back in Atlanta.

“He’s waiting on baby No. 3. That’s more important than spring ball No. 4,” Brown said.

--West Virginia additionally is looking for a holder and while Austin Kendall hasn’t been asked to do it because he had a knee injury in the past, Jack Allison has done a nice job there. Quarterbacks are a natural fit because they handle the ball so much and Allison did it in high school.

And there’s a reason for using a signal caller there as well.

“It helps you in the fake. It slows down the rush some if you have a quarterback holding,” Brown said.

--Brown additionally has been pleased with the effort from the defensive line although admitted it’s a work in progress. One player that has stood out up front in regards to the newcomers is Taijh Alston, who has mixed in with the first team at defensive end.

“He has some ball get off, he’s strong. He’s playing a little heavier, which he needed to, so he’s getting used to that,” Brown said.