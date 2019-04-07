West Virginia has to get better at the quarterback spot.

That much is clear after the most intense scrimmage of the spring Saturday where the first and second teams were given around 60 reps each and the third team was allotted around 25 snaps.

The two-hour session worked on situational aspects such as goal line, short yardage, third down and first down to name a few and head coach Neal Brown felt that the quarterback play had to get better moving forward.