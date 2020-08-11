WVSports - Brown wants set answers for what could come next for West Virginia football

There are still critical decisions that must be made when it comes to the possibility of a college football season even being played. But before that is determined, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown wants to know the next step once a decision is made.

If power five leagues do elect to follow suit with many smaller outfits and not play football this fall what happens next for the student-athletes? It’s a question that now must be asked with several leagues teetering on the possibility of the COVID-19 pandemic eliminating football in the fall.

“Everybody is talking about we’ve got to make these decisions. I just want to now the plan if we don’t play? How do we handle these 100-student athletes I have and all these power five schools and group of five schools?” Brown asked.

What Brown wants to see avoided is what unfolded once the initial time away from campus began March 12 where players were basically displaced in different parts of the country and there was no clear plan as to how to proceed forward.

That is understandable given how quickly the situation developed, but now how could the fall be handled if football doesn’t resume?

“Before we make a decision about if we’re going to play or not going to play we need to make a decision about what it looks like if we’re not going to play,” Brown said.

Brown is a proponent of playing a fall season in a safe-manner, but he wants to have procedures in place for how he and the rest of those in college football will deal with the fallout if that isn’t the case. College athletes in general are tired of hearing “I don’t know,” and the time is now to formulate a plan.

That is especially important because of the collateral damage of taking the game away from young people. Football is a sport that they love and if you take that away, you also remove the structure and discipline it provides.

“What happens? Because I’ve seen it when they were out of here for three months,” Brown said. “I think that’s something that needs to go into it.”

Brown admitted that the walk-throughs as well as the first-day of practice Monday for the fall was the most fun that he’s had professionally in several months and it was encouraging to see the energy that his team brought to the field. Brown has gotten feedback from his players and they do want to play this fall as was evident on social media with the outburst of support. Only one player has elected to opt out to date.

But now, the focus will be on planning and what could come next.

West Virginia will continue to practice until told otherwise, but they want a plan if that must cease.