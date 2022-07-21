Brown, West Virginia looks forward to Backyard Brawl

West Virginia won’t need any extra motivation for the season opener.

That’s because it will represent the renewal of the Backyard Brawl against Pittsburgh in a Thursday night showcase game for the country to watch. The game will be played at Pittsburgh and brings back one of the true shortcomings of conference realignment with the series going dormant.

“Our fan base is super excited for this. I think it’s one of the best rivalries in college football and I know our players are looking forward to it,” head coach Neal Brown said.

The two have met a total of 104 times with Pittsburgh holding the 61-40-3, although the Mountaineers have won 15 of the last 22 on the gridiron. This will be the first time the one-time annual match-up will have been played since the 2011 campaign when West Virginia left the Big East.

The game is the first in a series of four with the Panthers rotating between Morgantown and Pittsburgh. The two also agreed to another four-game series stretching from 2029-2032. It’s a key game for both teams and a breath of fresh air to see back on the schedule after over a decade without it.

“It’s really important for us to play regional rivalries. This will be my first opportunity to be a part of it. Our fan base is extremely passionate about that game,” Brown said.

In fact, Brown would like to see the game played annually between the two schools separated by 75 miles up and down I-79.

“I would be in favor of playing every year. It’s a great kickoff for college football. We’re not playing week zero but we are the premier power five game on Thursday night and our guys are excited,” he said.

Because of the history between the two and how much this contest means to both fan bases it has meant Brown hasn’t had to reach far to get his team motivated. This is a contest that is critical for each program and the renewal of one of the best rivalries in the game.

Add in the fact that it will be a showcase game and it makes it all the more attractive.

“It’s been a carrot for our guys as we’ve gone through winter, spring ball and summer workouts to know that we’ve got not only a game to look forward to but it’s a rivalry game that’s going to be in primetime,” he said.