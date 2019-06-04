SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia is set to add a transfer wide receiver to the football program in former Florida State five-star pass catcher George Campbell.

Campbell originally intended to spend a graduate transfer year at Penn State but that recently fell through leaving Morgantown as a possible destination.

He spent four season with the Seminoles, one of which was a redshirt, catching 13 passes for 206 yards and had his best year in 2017 where he accounted for 122 of those yards and almost half of the catches.