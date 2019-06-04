Campbell set to transfer to WVU
West Virginia is set to add a transfer wide receiver to the football program in former Florida State five-star pass catcher George Campbell.
Campbell originally intended to spend a graduate transfer year at Penn State but that recently fell through leaving Morgantown as a possible destination.
He spent four season with the Seminoles, one of which was a redshirt, catching 13 passes for 206 yards and had his best year in 2017 where he accounted for 122 of those yards and almost half of the catches.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound, wide receiver will step into a situation at West Virginia where the Mountaineers have to replace the top three options from a season ago and have a lack of experience down the roster outside of T.J. Simmons and possibly Temple transfer Sean Ryan. That could provide an opportunity for Campbell to play immediately.
As a graduate transfer, Campbell would be immediately eligible to play this coming fall.
The news was first reported by Tampa Bay Times writer Bob Putnam.
