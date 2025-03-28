2026 athlete Messiah Tilson adds West Virginia to growing list

Tilson, 6-foot-3, 172-pounds, spoke with safeties coach Gabe Franklin, and he gave him the news that the Mountaineers were formally jumping into the mix.

Rockford (ll.) Guilford 2026 defensive back Messiah Tilson had been in contact with West Virginia for a while, so it was an exciting development when the Mountaineers jumped in with an offer.

“It definitely felt good finally getting the offer,” he said.

Franklin made it clear to Tilson that the coaching staff is impressed with his overall skill set and how he has a nice combination of speed, versatility and the ability to cover. He was also impressed with how he plays the game and believes he would be a good fit on the defensive side of the ball.

“Just my energy and toughness while playing,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has also collected offers from a number of other power four programs, including Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois, Kentucky, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Rutgers and Vanderbilt, among others.

Tilson will visit Iowa State April 5 and also plans to head to Rutgers April 22 but is currently still weighing a potential trip to Morgantown in order to see the football program in person.

Given his versatility, programs are recruiting him on both sides of the ball, with some as a defensive back at safety or corner, while other teams value him as a wide receiver.

Tilson plans to place a lot of weight on his recruitment when it comes to the place that is going to best develop him into a better person and football player.

“And just having a close bond with the staff and coaches,” he said. “And just feeling at home.”