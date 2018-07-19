Jevon Carter had only one high-major offer as a senior out of Proviso East High School.

Just a single one from West Virginia for the Maywood, Illinois product. Head coach Bob Huggins and his assistants saw something in Carter that a lot of other schools didn’t and he never forgot that.

So with an ultimate goal in mind he took the Mountaineers up on their offer and started the next step of his journey.

But even in my earliest interactions with Carter as a high school student, he just seemed different.