CB Harris looking into all options including West Virginia football
Sandy Springs (Ga.) Riverwood cornerback Jaden Harris had only been in contact with West Virginia for a few days but things tend to move quickly on the recruiting front.
Harris, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, spoke with co-defensive coordinator ShaDon Brown and the assistant was the one that let him know that the Mountaineers were offering him a scholarship.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news