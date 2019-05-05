CB Lewis wants to visit WVU soon
New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei cornerback Clarence Lewis is starting to see his recruitment pick up.
Almost daily the 6-foot-0, 180-pounder, has been receiving interest from new schools with one of those recently being none other than West Virginia.
