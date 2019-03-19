CB Still getting to know WVU, Scott
Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek Tarheeb Still hasn’t really had a chance to sort through the recruiting process with new schools coming in on almost a daily basis but West Virginia has caught his attention.
That’s because the Mountaineers efforts have come across as genuine in the early goings of the process led by the efforts of running backs coach Chad Scott.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news