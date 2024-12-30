CB transfer Davis talks latest with recruitment, decision timeline

Jacksonville State cornerback transfer Fred Davis is nearing a decision with his recruitment but first has a couple visits set after the New Year. Davis, 6-foot-1, 192-pounds, played under head coach Rich Rodriguez last season for the Gamecocks where he recorded 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 4 pass breakups. He elected to enter the transfer portal Dec. 12. He took his first official visit to Morgantown.

