CB transfer Davis talks latest with recruitment, decision timeline

Jacksonville State cornerback transfer Fred Davis is nearing a decision with his recruitment but first has a couple visits set after the New Year.
Davis, 6-foot-1, 192-pounds, played under head coach Rich Rodriguez last season for the Gamecocks where he recorded 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 4 pass breakups. He elected to enter the transfer portal Dec. 12.
He took his first official visit to Morgantown.
That gave the Mountaineers the first crack at impressing the transfer defensive back given the fact that he already had experience with Rodriguez. And the visit certainly impressed him.
“It was a great visit. I loved Morgantown,” he said.
Davis, who started his career at Clemson and spent three years then spent one at UCF, played a total of 457 snaps last season and graded out at 76.9 according to Pro Football Focus.
That mark was third highest on the entire Jacksonville State defense and he started a total of eight games.
But Davis has two other trips set to Virginia Jan. 2-3 and Missouri Jan. 4-5 prior to making his college choice on where he wants to spend his final season of eligibility.
“Then decision time,” he said.
West Virginia has already added one transfer defensive back to the mix in South Alabama nickel Jordan Scruggs but would like to continue to address the room which makes Davis a target to watch.
