Fagan, 6-foot-0, 175-pounds, spent one season with the 49ers where he recorded 21 tackles, 5 passes defended and an interception.

The West Virginia football program has added a commitment from the transfer portal in the defensive backfield with the addition of Charlotte cornerback transfer Dontez Fagan.

The Oklahoma native played 628 snaps in 2023 with the bulk of those coming at outside cornerback. He allowed just 18 of 33 passes thrown in his direction to be completed for 397 yards and a 2 touchdowns.

Prior to that Fagan spent a year at Independence C.C. where he recorded 14 tackles and an interception and was at Central Oklahoma for three years prior to that.

Fagan entered the transfer portal April 25 and quickly made an official visit to West Virginia April 26-28 which proved to be enough for the Big 12 Conference program to secure his commitment.

The cornerback will have one year of eligibility remaining in his career and becomes the fifth transfer addition by West Virginia this off-season along with Northwestern cornerback Garnett Hollis, Colorado State cornerback TJ Crandall, Duquesne cornerback Ayden Garnes and Northwestern safety Jaheem Joseph.

WVSports.com will have more with Fagan in the near future.