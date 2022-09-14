Junior JT Daniels is building quite the rapport with redshirt junior wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

The signal caller had targeted Ford-Wheaton a whopping 30 times over two games resulting in 20 catches for 249 yards and four touchdowns.

That’s already more touchdowns than he has scored at any point in his career in a single season and he’s already almost half way to his yardage total from last year.

Ford-Wheaton isn’t just catching the ball either, he’s doing it in difficult situations with 8 contested catches on 11 attempts as he has made the most of his opportunities.

All of those statistics are team highs and showcase a budding connection between the pair that has been building since Daniels arrived on campus in May after transferring in from Georgia.

That was on display in the biggest moment against Kansas when Daniels was able to find Ford-Wheaton in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 42-all and send it into overtime. And that’s even more impressive is that the two created that opportunity on the fly.

The play was designed to be a one-on-one fade to sophomore Kaden Prather but with the cornerback playing the option, Daniels was forced to scan the field. It wasn’t a full progression play, so he was late moving back to the other side when his eyes connected with Ford-Wheaton’s.

“I looked back at JT he had the ball and was looking my way I scrambled out a little bit and sat right there and he threw a strike and I was wide open and caught it,” Ford-Wheaton said.

It was simply old-hat for the new duo as they worked through similar situations in the build up to the year.

“We’ve done that exact play and exact adjustment in a two-point play period,” Daniels said. “They don’t see Bryce working the back end line.”

Daniels did throw the game-clinching interception on a target to Ford-Wheaton as well but it’s something that he would attempt again given the chemistry between the pair. On that play, Kansas defensive back Cobee Bryant jumped the route which was a somber note to a duo that has made some beautiful music.

That hasn't occurred by accident as the pair have been two of those most engaged and active members of the team in preparation and commitment.

"Nobody is in this building outside the staff more than Bryce and JT. Really proud how Bryce handled the unfortunate play against Pitt. He came back and all he did was work," head coach Neal Brown said. "I don't know how many balls he caught but it's a bunch. And that work shows in his performance."

And there certainly should be more to come.

“Bryce is an elite player. The more you see Bryce getting the ball, the better,” Daniels said.