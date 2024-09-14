



CJ Donaldson has a new look to him this year and it's helped him on the field through the first two weeks of the season.

Two years ago, Donaldson was an unknown name. A true freshman, Donaldson made the switch from tight end to running back before West Virginia opened their season against Pitt to start 2022.

Two years later Donaldson is now one of the main playmakers on the Mountaineer offense and is no longer a secret for opponents.

"Last year he wasn’t healthy at all last year, but he’s all fixed up now and he’s done a phenomenal job. We talk a lot expect more, do more. He expects a lot out of his body, he’s asking his body to do a lot," West Virginia offensive coordinator Chad Scott said.

Donaldson is listed at 6-foot-2, 238-pounds, but used the offseason to add muscle mass and be able to be more durable as a back after getting injured in each of the past two seasons.

"He’s done a phenomenal job with his nutrition, how he’s trained, he’s changed his body. He’s stronger and he’s able to withstand more. He’s done a phenomenal job with his recovery as well," Scott said.

Through two games Donaldson has found the end zone twice, rushing for 126 yards on 26 rushes.

"I’ve been saying this for a couple weeks now guys will see a more confident and healthier version of him that showed two years ago. But he’s playing at a high level right now," Scott said.

Donaldson is being used on more than just offense this year and he is on multiple special teams units for West Virginia. Scott said that can show his versatility and how he's an overall football player.

"He’s a great football player, he’s starting two or three units on special teams. He’s playing with great pad level falling forward and he’s seeing it well. That’s great to see and very pleasing to see," Scott said.