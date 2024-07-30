As WVSports.com does leading up to the season, we take a look at what we project the West Virginia offensive depth chart to look like in 2024. With the early signing period, early enrollment, the late signing day, spring ball and summer in the books we look at how the depth chart on offense projects heading into fall camp.

QUARTERBACK:

Advertisement

There will be four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, but make no mistake about it this is redshirt senior signal caller Garrett Greene's job. Coming off a season where Greene tossed for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with 772 rushing yards and 13 more scores. Behind Greene, West Virginia has a reliable option in redshirt sophomore Nicco Marchiol who led the Mountaineers to a pair of wins in 2023 when Greene went down with an ankle injury early in the season.

RUNNING BACK:

West Virginia returns all but 150 yards and a touchdown from last season on the ground and has an impressive thunder and lighting combination in White and Donaldson. White turned 109 carries into 842 yards, an average of 7.7 per tote, with 4 touchdowns while also proving himself as a pass catcher with 5 grabs for 125 yards and 2 scores. Donaldson is the bigger back and had his season cut short by injury but rushed for 798 yards and 11 touchdowns while also showcasing his pass catching chops.

TIGHT END:

West Virginia returns all of the production from a season ago here led by Taylor as a receiving option that turned in 35 catches for 444 yards and 4 touchdowns. Taylor led the Mountaineers in catches and will finish his career this fall. Davis also is back as a reliable blocking tight end that did the dirty work at the position.

OUTSIDE WIDE RECEIVER:

INSIDE WIDE RECEIVER:

West Virginia returns a bulk of the production at the wide receiver spots with only Devin Carter exiting the position room. The Mountaineers have several sophomores that are looking to build on strong closes to last season in Ray, Clement and Gallagher while the coaching staff also added a pair of transfers in Bray from Oklahoma State and Robinson from Mississippi State. This position room was much improved in 2023 and should continue to take a step forward next year.

LEFT TACKLE:

LEFT GUARD:

CENTER:

RIGHT GUARD:

RIGHT TACKLE:

West Virginia loses some key pieces in center Zach Frazier and right tackle Doug Nester but overall the Mountaineers return a lot up front with experience. The Mountaineers also have several young players that could be ready to make the leap and added a transfer from Bausley to sure up the tackle spot.