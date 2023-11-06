1–West Virginia is going bowling. The Mountaineers dominated BYU at home to move to 6-3 and 4-2 in the Big 12 and clinch a trip to a bowl in the process. This was not only the most complete game for West Virginia this season, but perhaps in the five years since Neal Brown has been atop the football program.

The Mountaineers opened this game by taking the ball and proceeded to take it down for a touchdown and never really let up taking complete control of the game. It was exactly the type of performance you expect at home for an improving football team and gives you confidence moving forward with this group.

The offense averaged almost 8 yards per play, while the defense held BYU scoreless until a late touchdown with many of the reserves in the game. The rushing total was the most under head coach Neal Brown and it was a strong effort.