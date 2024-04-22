1–Basketball staff coming together. Remember when I told you all not to worry in the last edition? Well, here we are a week later and head coach Darian DeVries has made substantial progress when it comes to putting together his first staff in Morgantown.

Nick Norton had already been tabbed on staff as an assistant coach and Director of Player Development but DeVries filled out several more spots since that point.

The major addition came in the form of Illinois assistant Chester Frazier who will serve as the associate head coach for the Mountaineers.