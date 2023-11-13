1–Flush it and move forward. For the first time all season, it truly felt that West Virginia was simply overmatched by an opponent basically from start to finish in the disappointing 59-20 road loss to Oklahoma. It was a punctuation for the Sooners in the series between the two as Big 12 Conference opponents as outside the first drive of the game they controlled things in dominating fashion.

The 59 points and 644 yards were both the most that a Neal Brown coached West Virginia team has allowed during his tenure, while the offense sputtered to its worst performance in weeks with a limited passing attack and struggles abound.

It was the first time all year that West Virginia had really been beaten up front on both sides of the ball and the Sooners closed their time in the Big 12 10-1 against the Mountaineers. But that is over and done with and you can't alter what unfolded.