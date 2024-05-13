WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1–West Virginia roster developing. The Mountaineers have quickly grown the scholarship count on the basketball roster to ten as the coaching staff is putting together what the final product is going to look like this season.
It's a nice blend of both experienced and proven transfers, some younger transfers with high upside and some select high school options.
Washington State guard Joseph Yesufu is the former and reunites with head coach Darian DeVries who he played under at Drake for two seasons. Yesufu had his most productive year in college with the Bulldogs when he was named the Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 12.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game as a sophomore.
