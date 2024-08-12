PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
ago football

Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.


3 things I learned:

1–Fall camp continues. West Virginia has nine days remaining until the end of fall camp and the Mountaineers have now gotten through a scrimmage. Last Tuesday was the first time that the program practiced in full pads and tackled, and then were challenged even further in the closed scrimmage situation.

Details on what unfolded have yet to be released, but some clarity there should come soon as we meet with head coach Neal Brown later today.

Either way, it was obvious in the open practice session last week that the intensity level had been ramped up with players wearing red and being given light days due to the physical nature of how the coaching staff is approaching this camp.

The Mountaineers now will have another week of hard practices leading to a second scrimmage which is always a critical piece to every fall camp. That will start the process of sorting through some of the position battles that are remaining as well as organizing where certain players fit on the depth chart.

Some of that will spill over after the end of fall camp if things are close, but that is always looked at as a major turning point every single year. West Virginia has been focusing on some key issues on both sides of the ball such as red zone work, being more efficient passing and getting better play out of the secondary.

The good news is that West Virginia has been getting some physical work and to our knowledge hasn't dealt with any major health issues. That's a win at this stage.

2–Italy trip a success. West Virginia was able to go overseas and accomplish everything they set out to do by playing three different opponents and getting some work against somebody other than themselves.

