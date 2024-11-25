Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

1–West Virginia is going bowling. The Mountaineers were able to put together one of their most complete games of the season on Senior Day and beat UCF 31-21. It was a game that the Mountaineers simply needed for a lot of different reasons and the team responded by getting a win in the final home game of some key contributors to the program over the past couple of seasons.

The hot seat for head coach Neal Brown had seemingly reached a boiling point after the home loss to Baylor and the Mountaineers desperately needed to show up and play well against a UCF team that was just 4-6 on the year.

Both of these teams were fighting for their bowl eligibility and the Mountaineers were able to do enough to close it out and reach that 13th game of the season. It is the fourth time that Brown has brought he Mountaineers to a bowl game in his six years atop the program and while it doesn't change the fact this year was a disappointment in a lot of ways it does at least close the home slate out on a high note.

The Mountaineers finish the year 3-4 at home but there is no question that there were plenty of missed opportunities throughout the year for this team. Brown now sits at just 37-34 through his six years atop the program and beating a Knights team that will finish the season with at least seven losses isn't going to magically make the fan base feel better about it. But to me, this game was about pride and West Virginia showed some at home by knocking off a team that they needed to beat to extend their season.

It was the type of complementary effort in all three phases that Brown wanted to see leading up to the game and checked boxes on that front.

The next week will be big for this program as well trying to get to seven wins with the season finale on the road at Texas Tech with questions still surrounding the job status of Brown. But that'll come in due time, Saturday was a positive for this team.

2–A big challenge ahead. West Virginia easily dispatched Iona 86-43 in a dominating home effort and major bounceback from the lopsided loss at Pitt. The Mountaineers moved to 3-1 on the season and has shown the ability to dominate less talented teams but in their one opportunity not play well against another high major program.

That can easily be chalked as an off-night for West Virginia as the Mountaineers struggled on both ends of the floor and the Panthers raced out to an early lead that they would never relinquish. But that won't be a question much longer as the basketball team prepares for their biggest challenges to date.

West Virginia is set to travel to the Bahamas and participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis pitting the Big 12 Conference program against a loaded field over three days. The Mountaineers won't have the ability to ease into this thing either as the first match-up scheduled is against No. 3 Gonzaga who sits at 5-0 on the season and already has a dominating win over Baylor and another in the league over Arizona State.

That will be challenging enough but it's a good opportunity to showcase that the Mountaineers are a much better basketball team than what they put on tape in the Backyard Brawl. It's one thing to do that against Iona, it's another to show up and compete against Gonzaga and the other teams in the field.

Depending on the result, West Virginia will then play Louisville or Indiana in the second game and close with a matchup against either Arizona, Providence, Oklahoma or Davidson giving the program a pretty good litmus test of where they're currently at.

Head coach Darian DeVries has already said that it's an opportunity for his team to showcase where they are at against a challenging slate especially ahead of the rest of the non-conference schedule and of course the Big 12 slate.

So far, West Virginia has played well outside the game against their stiffest competition and now we're going to find out if that was a one-off or a sign of where this team is at.