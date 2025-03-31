Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

1–Ross Hodge is the next head basketball coach. A search process that took a total of eight days led to West Virginia tabbing North Texas head coach Ross Hodge as the 24th head men's basketball coach in program history.

There was an obvious tie with Athletic Director Wren Baker dating back to when he was over top the North Texas athletic programs from 2016-22.

Hodge spent two seasons atop the Mean Green basketball program, but eight in total when you consider he served as the associate head coach under Grant McCasland prior to that. Since being elevated to head coach Hodge has gone 46-23 in two seasons atop the Mean Green with back-to-back trips to the NIT.

Known as a defensive tactician, Hodge was the architect of the defensive efforts first under McCasland, learning the style from Mark Adams.

The scheme is designed to keep the ball out of the paint and the middle of the floor. It requires long, athletic players who will often switch and be required to guard multiple positions on the floor while remaining aware.

Hodge is well respected in basketball circles and despite his general lack of experience leading a Division I program, he did have a very successful stint as a junior college coach at two different locations going 146-24 in five seasons at Paris JC and Midland College. He also has demonstrated the ability to reconstruct rosters not only there, but during his two years at North Texas, where he had to completely restructure things after losing the bulk of his pieces not only prior to his first year but into his second.

Currently in a 27-8 season on the floor and participating in the NIT Final 4, Hodge is a name that Baker was very familiar with and that likely played a major role in his choice. The search is over and now it's time to move forward.

2–Football roster decisions are coming. If Rich Rodriguez has made anything clear during the course of his spring practice press conferences, it's that he wants his teams to play fast and he is fundamentally opposed to being forced to cut down the roster size by letting some of the current players on the roster go.

Rodriguez has constantly petitioned for the players already on campus to be grandfathered into the upcoming shift to reduce the total roster size to 105 but it appears those campaign efforts will be in vain.

That means that hard decisions are on the horizon and the Mountaineers coaching staff has been trying to force as much competition as possible in order to sort through the options on the roster to help make some of those very difficult choices.

It's clear that some players simply aren't going to make the cut by a logistics standpoint, as West Virginia still has needs to fill and will need to add more pieces out of the transfer portal in order to address those. That means that some of the current options can't make the cut if that is going to occur.