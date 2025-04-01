Rapid recap: West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez addressed the media following the thirteenth practice of spring football. WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

--Got some work done today. Saturday they will have some individual, 7-on-7 and some scrimmage. He's debating if they will have all the quarterbacks go live. He is hoping the weather cooperates. It won't be a traditional game.

--Rodriguez thinks all the quarterbacks have good athleticism and they are willing to run. If it's called or the way the defense is playing them calls for the quarterback run he is confident that they can handle it.

--Thursday will be a lot more team and competitive stuff.

--The coaches aren't going to show stuff scheme wise that they can do but even player wise they will be less hesitant to show so there will be some guys that don't play very much Saturday.

--The tempo of how they're getting through practice is getting better. There are some more steps they need to take.

--Rodriguez said that if they didn't have a transfer portal opening up more coaches would be willing to play more guys. He isn't worried about showing what they do scheme wise. He isn't overly concerned with the portal thing because he thinks his guy like it here but the reality.

--Rodriguez said that he believes he saw an increase in competition but he wants to watch the film first. He doesn't think doing roster management and change in April or May is good for the game.

--Starting this year going back to classes in the morning and then practice in the afternoon but this spring was already set with classes.

--Zach Alley's defensive package is big and they do a lot.

--Everybody on the staff is going to be involved with personnel decisions and he wants coaches to be able to build their own room. Chuck Lillie will talk with agents and Rodriguez joked that he won't be firing Rodriguez like what happened at Stanford.

--Rodriguez said what they're seeing now is what they can expect in the fall. He just goes out and coaches.

--Rodriguez said that Neal Brown was a good football coach and you don't get to the level without being so. There's a lot of factors that come into it and he has followed a lot of good coaches over his career.

--Rodriguez said he loves all the members of his staff and it has a chance to be as good as any that he has ever had.

--In May, Rodriguez said everybody in the staff will meet for three days in May to explain the organizational chart and what their role is.

--Rodriguez said they're doing a lot more and technology has helped. But you can't forget the fundamental part of how you block, tackle, etc. When they've had success they've been really good with that fundamental part.

--Rodriguez has zero patience. He said he has more patience answering questions with the media for 30-minutes than he does with anything else in his life.