West Virginia's offense stays hot as they beat Ohio State on Tuesday

West Virginia's offense entered the day 35th in the country in runs scored, in larger part due to their last two games over the weekend where they scored a combined 39 runs to win a series over BYU.

On Tuesday, the Mountaineers played their first of two back-to-back midweek games, and it would be their offense once again carrying them, as they beat Ohio State 9-6 from Bill Davis Stadium in Columbus.

Ohio State struck first in the bottom of the first as a solo home run got the Buckeyes on the board. WVU and Ohio State both traded runs in the second, with the Mountaineers scoring on a wild pitch, while OSU scored on another home run off Tyler Hutson.

West Virginia responded in the third as Skylar King singled, stole second, and then scored on a single from Logan Sauve, tying the game at 2-2.

WVU's offense exploded in the fourth, as a one-out walk from Grant Hussey, followed by a single from Chase Swain, set the Mountaineers up. They would score four runs with two outs in the inning as Spencer Barnett singled to plate two, before Sauve scored two on a single up the middle, as WVU led 6-2.

At the end of the fourth, it would be 6-4 West Virginia, as OSU loaded the bases with no outs, but ended the inning with only two runs to show for it.

Reese Bassinger came into the game to pitch for West Virginia in the fourth and it would be his game from that point on. Bassinger got one out on a strikeout in the fourth, before facing the minimum in each of the next two innings.

He gave up one run in both the seventh and eighth innings but was able to finish the final 5.1 innings on the mound for the Mountaineers. His final line was two strikeouts and one walk, while he surrendered three hits and two runs.

WVU's offense added another run in the fifth, as Swain scored Brodie Kresser on a single, before WVU added two more in the sixth, as King scored on a wild pitch before a fly out from Kresser scored Sauve.

Sauve went 3-for-3 at the plate on the day with 3 RBIs and a run scored. King scored three runs, going 2-for-4 at the dish, while Swain also went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Mountaineers.

WVU deployed four total pitchers on the evening, with Hutson tossing 2.0 innings, Cole Fehrman tossing 1.1, and Mac Stiffler tossing 0.1 innings.

WVU's offense totaled 10 hits and reached on nine walks on the night.

The Mountaineers are back in action on Wednesday evening at home against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.