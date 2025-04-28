After weekend sweep over UCF, WVU continues to climb in latest rankings

West Virginia put together their fourth Big 12 sweep in a row this weekend, taking down UCF in Orlando. The Mountaineers have now won 14 straight Big 12 games, sitting at 37-5 overall and 16-3 in Big 12 play.

West Virginia went 3-1 last week, falling in a one-run game to Penn State on the road, before beating UCF in three straight, 4-1, 15-10, and 4-3.

With their success, WVU moved up in both D1Baseball's weekly poll as well as Baseball America's weekly poll.

D1Baseball moved the Mountaineers up one spot to No. 16 in the country. WVU is the highest-ranked Big 12 team, as Arizona checked in at No. 24, and Kansas at No. 25.

Baseball America had the Mountaineers make a jump into the top ten, sitting at No. 8 in Monday's poll. WVU jumped from No. 14 in the country last week, and No. 22 in the country two weeks ago in BA's polls.

This week, West Virginia faces Marshall at a neutral venue in Charleston on Wednesday, before they host Texas Tech for a three-game series this weekend.



