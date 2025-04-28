Reports: SMU running back Knighton commits to WVU

Knighton spent the past two seasons with the Mustangs where he appeared in only three games last year before missing the rest of the season due to injury. During those contests, Knight rushed for 43 yards on 12 carries and had 4 catches for 42 yards.

Knighton, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, entered the transfer portal April 16 and gives the Mountaineers an experienced running back that has had success at multiple stops.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has landed a commitment from SMU running back transfer Jaylan Knighton per multiple reports.

In 2023, Knighton rushed for 745 yards and 7 touchdowns, an average of 5.5 per carry and also made 13 catches for 89 yards and a score.

Prior to that Knighton spent three seasons at Miami where he appeared in 27 games and rushed for 1,193 yards and 10 touchdowns during that time including leading the Hurricanes with 561 yards and 8 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021.

Knighton also was a productive pass catcher with adding 40 catches for 497 yards and 4 touchdowns across his three seasons with the Miami football program.

Over the course of his career at SMU and Miami, Knighton has appeared across 1,274 snaps.

The Florida native is a former four-star prospect that was ranked as the No. 5 running back nationally in the 2020 class according to Rivals.com and participated in the Under Armour All-America Game.

Knighton has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

