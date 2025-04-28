What returning production is back on offense in 2025?

West Virginia finished the season 6-7 in 2024 and with that came a coaching change with Rich Rodriguez taking over the football program.

So, WVSports.com takes a look at just how much the Mountaineers have set to return in 2025 in regards to both snaps and production on the offensive side of the ball.

What do the Mountaineers have coming back on offense before the additions made to the roster through the transfer portal and recruiting?

–West Virginia returns only five of the top 20 in terms of snaps played from last season in No. 10 WR Rodney Gallagher (481 snaps), No. 11 RB Jahiem White (430 snaps), No. 13 WR Preston Fox (364 snaps), No. 17 QB Nicco Marchiol (175 snaps) and No. 18 WR Jaden Bray (116 snaps).

–That means that the football program lost No. 1 OL Tomas Rimac (937 snaps), No. 2 OL Nick Malone (929 snaps), No. 3 OL Ja’Quay Hubbard (924 snaps), No. 4 OL Brandon Yates (861 snaps), No. 5 QB Garrett Greene (771 snaps), No. 6 TE Kole Taylor (745 snaps), No. 7 OL Wyatt Milum (706 snaps), No. 8 WR Hudson Clement (702 snaps), No. 9 RB CJ Donaldson (511 snaps), No. 12 WR Traylon Ray (422 snaps), No. 14 TE Treylan Davis (335 snaps), No. 15 WR Justin Robinson (315 snaps), No. 16 OL Johnny Williams (241 snaps), No. 19 WR Ric’Darious Farmer (100 snaps) and No. 20 TE Jack Sammarco (96 snaps).

–West Virginia completed 247 passes for 3,521 yards and 26 touchdowns last season at the quarterback position but returns only 37 completions for 434 yards and 5 scores with Nicco Marchiol back for his redshirt junior season. That’s just 12-percent of the yards and 19 percent of the scores. Now, granted the new coaching staff brought in other experienced options for competition there.

–The quarterbacks also rushed for 871 yards and 8 touchdowns but only 120 yards and 2 scores will be back from the production in 2024.

–At the running back spot, West Virginia rushed for 1,614 yards in 2024 and is set to return 52-percent of that with junior Jahiem White accounting for 845 of that output. The Mountaineers will also bring back 7 of the 18 total touchdowns at the position.

That production also includes 19 of the 34 passes caught by running backs returning in 2025.

–The wide receiver spot was hit equally as hard in terms of lost production with just 41 catches for 524 yards and 3 scores returning between Rodney Gallager, Preston Fox, Jaden Bray and Jarel Williams. But the Mountaineers lost 101 catches, 1,465 yards and 12 touchdowns which again means that transfers will be called upon to play a serious role in the rebuilding of the room.

–Tight end was a similar case with all production from the 2024 roster exiting with 50 catches, 510 yards and 3 touchdowns meaning a completely fresh start from there.

–But even with all of the other departures, the biggest losses in terms of production has been on the offensive line as West Virginia lost all five starters and six of their top seven in terms of snaps played from a season ago which has forced the coaching staff to bring in a wave of transfers. Only center Laden Livingston returns as a player up front who played at least 80 snaps last season.