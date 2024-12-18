West Virginia football transfer portal tracker

The transfer portal has become a hot topic across the realm of college football and that has been no different at West Virginia. Several players have inserted their names into the portal, which is a database that allows other schools to contact them regarding a transfer, and WVSports.com will track it. It's important to note that because a player is listed in the portal does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program, just that schools can contact them. Here is a list of the Mountaineers that are currently in the portal exploring the possibility to transfer as well as who has transferred into the program and what it could mean to the current West Virginia football team. For the purpose of this we will focus mainly on scholarship football players.

TRANSFERRED TO WEST VIRGINIA:

IN TRANSFER PORTAL:

Games: 8 Crandall arrived at West Virginia after one season at Colorado State but spent only one year with the Mountaineers before entering the portal yet again. Crandall appeared in 11 games and recorded a total of 9 tackles. He will have two years left at his next stop.

Games: 0 Burton transferred to West Virginia after just one season at BYU and would follow the same pattern after just one in Morgantown. The Utah native did not see any game action and now will have three years left at his next stop.

Games: 22 Anderson has spent four seasons with the West Virginia football program where he has had both highs and lows. He finishes his career with 88 rushes for 456 yards and 3 touchdowns to go along with 6 catches for 66 yards. The Ohio native has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Games: 12 Collins spent three seasons with the West Virginia football program and did not appear in a game this past season. The one-time safety grew into a linebacker during his time with the Mountaineers but recorded just 10 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss during his college career with the program. Has two years remaining.

Games: 1 Jackson spent two years with the program where he redshirted after playing in just one game and then did not see the field. The defensive back will have three years remaining at his next stop and recorded just one tackle on the field.

Games: 7 Dixon was a late addition to the 2022 class but was never able to make his mark during his time on the field for the Mountaineers. He was used as a reserve tight end as well as on special teams and had one catch for five yards during his career. He has two years remaining in his career at his next stop.

HAS TRANSFERRED ELSEWHERE:

Games: 12 Trotter spent two seasons with the West Virginia football program, but missed the entirety of the first due to injury. As a redshirt freshman, Trotter collected 92 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 0.5 a sack and an interception as one of the best players on the defense. The Pennsylvania native didn’t have any shortage of opportunities and took visits to both Washington and Missouri. Committed to Missouri and still will have three years left in his career.