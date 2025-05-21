Top-seeded WVU opens Big 12 tourney Thursday vs. Cincinnati

West Virginia begins its run at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Thursday, taking on Cincinnati at 1:30 p.m. ET inside Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN+, listen in on the Mountaineer Sports Network, or follow live stats at WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers enter as the tournament’s No. 1 seed after winning the Big 12 regular season title. Cincinnati, the No. 8 seed, advanced with a 6-5 win over Texas Tech in Wednesday’s opening round.

WVU brings a 40-13 overall record into the postseason and went 19-9 in Big 12 play. The Bearcats are 32-23 and finished 16-14 in league games.

Several Mountaineers earned All-Big 12 honors, with Logan Sauve and Griffin Kirn landing first-team recognition. Kyle West and Jack Kartsonas made the second team, and Gavin Kelly was named to the All-Freshman squad. Jace Rinehart, Sam White, Chase Meyer, and Reese Bassinger received honorable mentions.

Offensively, West and White both hit .352 to lead the team. West also leads the club with nine homers, while Rinehart has a team-high 50 RBI and leads the conference with 20 doubles.

WVU is looking to win its first Big 12 Tournament title and sixth conference tournament championship overall.