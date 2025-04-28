West Virginia adds Jacksonville State WR transfer McCants

McCants, 5-foot-11, 173-pounds, redshirted during his first season with the Gamecocks after appearing in just three games without any statistics.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program continues to add transfer additions to the roster with the latest being Jacksonville State wide receiver Jordan McCants.

The following year, McCants played in 12 games with one catch for 28 yards. Last season, McCants made his biggest impact with 15 catches for 146 yards.

Over his career, McCants has appeared across 509 snaps.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

The Alabama native has two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

McCants is the third transfer portal wide receiver addition since the spring transfer window opened joining North Carolina wide receiver Christian Hamilton and South Carolina State wide receiver Justin Smith-Brown.

