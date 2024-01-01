West Virginia is expected to be active in the transfer portal this off-season to fill holes given changes to the process. With the one-time transfer rule now in place as well as providing additional scholarships to backfill loses to the portal. Given that knowledge and here is a look at just a few of those other players that could draw interest from the Mountaineers. *=West Virginia has offered.

* Visited: Dec. 15-17 Neyor spent two seasons at Texas where he sustained a season-ending injury in fall camp and was limited to just one catch this past season. However, prior to that Neyor was at Wyoming where he recorded 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns during his sophomore season. He is a Texas native with two years of eligibility left.

* Maxwell spent five seasons with the Bulldogs where he recorded 52 catches for 698 yards and 4 touchdowns. But a total of 368 of that came in his final season there. The Louisiana native would have one season left in his career and has an offer from West Virginia along with several others.

* Carr spent three seasons with the Spartans where he recorded 54 catches for 696 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Michigan native appeared in 34 games during that time and will be looking to head to his third school after starting his career at Purdue. He will have one year left. West Virginia has offered.

* Foster appeared in 38 games during his time at Ohio where he 33 catches for 396 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Ohio native caught 20 passes for 211 yards last season and would have one season left.

* Bausley spent two seasons at Jacksonville State and was named a Conference USA all-freshman this past season after starting 11 games. An in-state native that was on the radar for the coaches out of high school, Bausley camped at West Virginia while at South Charleston and became an obvious target given the need at offensive tackle. Has three years left in his career and plans to visit West Virginia.

* Alston spent four seasons at Marshall although the 2020 year did not count due to COVID-19. Recorded a total of 104 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and an interception. Put together his most productive season with 41 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. Has one season left in his career. Alston is a native of Virginia.

* Hills spent three seasons at Albany where he appeared in 35 career games. During that time, he racked up 67 tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. The New Jersey native has one season of eligibility remaining in his career. West Virginia became the second program to offer after he entered the transfer portal Dec. 18. Defensive line coach AJ Jackson is the lead recruiter here and plans to take an official visit to Morgantown Dec. 5. Plans to enroll in January.

* Lockett appeared in 26 games over his three seasons with the Orange but during his sophomore season was able to redshirt after experiencing a season ending injury. Returned this past year and 25 tackles and 3 tackles for loss. At 6-foot-3, 280-pounds, the Massachusetts native has two years of eligibility left at his next stop and has picked up several offers outside of the Mountaineers.

*Troy DL TJ Jackson. Jackson spent three years with the Trojans where he recorded 94 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. The Alabama native has one year left in his career. A versatile defensive lineman that can play all three downs and West Virginia offered just hours after entering the portal and has played over 1,000 career snaps.

* Visited: Dec. 14-15 Marshall spent two seasons with the Wildcats where he appeared in 22 games during that time. This past season, Marshall recorded 47 tackles and 11 passes defended. A native of Boston, Marshall has two years of eligibility left and received a number of offers after entering the portal including West Virginia.

* Douglas started his career at Alabama where he redshirted in 2019, before seeing action in one game in 2020. He then transferred to Tulane where he has appeared in 36 games over the past three seasons and recorded 78 tackles, 7 passes defended and 4 interceptions. The Alabama native had his most productive season this past year with 54 stops and 3 interceptions. He has one year of eligibility left and has already visited N.C. State and Houston.

* Jackson spent one season with the Pirates where he recorded 19 tackles, 3 passes defended and 1 interception across 10 games. The Florida native would have three years remaining and was a highly recruited prospect out of high school. West Virginia is one of a long list of schools that have already extended a scholarship offer.

Miller redshirted after a season ending injury in his first year and then appeared in just six games this past season without recording any statistics. Entered the transfer portal and it remains to be seen if West Virginia will kick the tires, but the program does have a history here recruiting him hard during his initial recruitment.

Young was once committed to West Virginia before flipping to the Spartans and spent two seasons there with their football program. He appeared in 20 games and the Georgia native saw his time increase this past year with 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks while seeing the field in every contest. The history here makes him an attractive option and he would have two years of eligibility left at his next stop.

Dean is a native of West Virginia and very familiar with the football program. He spent one season at Purdue and entered the transfer portal with four years left after appearing in just one game last season. He could play linebacker or running back.

Brown appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, but only 4 in his second season which would preserve a redshirt year. He collected just 9 total tackles and 3 passes defended during that time but would have three years remaining in his career. A young, talented option that still has a lot of eligibility in front of him.

The Alabama native spent four seasons at Duke but will now use his COVID-19 season elsewhere after a senior year where he racked up 82 tackles, a sack and a pick. Stinson has yet to be offered by West Virginia but could fill an obvious need in the secondary.

Old Dominion defensive back Terry Jones. Jones is coming off a year where he accounted for 104 tackles and a forced fumble and that is after consecutive campaigns with 60+ stops. The Baltimore native should have one year left in his career and would be a good option as a strong tackling safety.