West Virginia is expected to be active in the transfer portal this off-season to fill holes given changes to the process. With the one-time transfer rule now in place as well as providing additional scholarships to backfill losses to the portal. Given that knowledge and here is a look at just a few of those other players that could draw interest from the Mountaineers. *=West Virginia has offered.

King spent only two seasons at Grand Valley State and is coming off a highly productive 2023 campaign with 28 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks to go along with 3 forced fumbles. The Michigan native would have two seasons of eligibility remaining and is an interesting option on the defensive line.

* Joseph spent four years at Northwestern and the Miami native is coming off his most productive season with 24 tackles, 2 passes defended and an interception. He would have two seasons remaining in his career and was slated to step into a starting role with the Wildcats prior to entering the portal. An experienced cornerback target.

Davis was named an all-Pac 12 Honorable Mention selection in 2023, the cornerback is coming off a season where he appeared in all 13 games and recorded 25 tackles, 16 passes defended and an interception. The California native played in 18 games total during his time with the Wildcats and now will have two years left at his next stop.

Robinson started his career at Alabama where he spent three seasons and played sparingly with just 2 tackles and a sack. After transferring to Colorado, Robinson appeared in seven games and recorded 9 tackles and an interception. The Florida native would have one season of eligibility remaining in his career.