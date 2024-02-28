West Virginia is expected to be active in the transfer portal this off-season to fill holes given changes to the process. With the one-time transfer rule now in place as well as providing additional scholarships to backfill loses to the portal. Given that knowledge and here is a look at just a few of those other players that could draw interest from the Mountaineers. *=West Virginia has offered.

King spent only two seasons at Grand Valley State and is coming off a highly productive 2023 campaign with 28 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks to go along with 3 forced fumbles. The Michigan native would have two seasons of eligibility remaining and is an interesting option on the defensive line.

Davis was named an All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention selection in 2023, the cornerback is coming off a season where he appeared in all 13 games and recorded 25 tackles, 16 passes defended and an interception. The California native played in 18 games total during his time with the Wildcats and now will have two years left at his next stop. Davis remains with the Wildcat program but is expected to find a new school in the coming months.

Robinson started his career at Alabama where he spent three seasons and played sparingly with just 2 tackles and a sack. After transferring to Colorado, Robinson appeared in seven games and recorded 9 tackles and an interception. The Florida native would have one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Washington spent four years at Tennessee Tech and would have one at his next destination. The defensive back has racked up 105 tackles, 16 pass breakups, 1 sacks and an interception during his time at that level but elected to enter the transfer portal. The Georgia native is a name to track depending on what unfolds elsewhere.