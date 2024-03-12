West Virginia is expected to be active in the transfer portal this off-season to fill holes given changes to the process. With the one-time transfer rule now in place as well as providing additional scholarships to backfill losses to the portal. Given that knowledge and here is a look at just a few of those other players that could draw interest from the Mountaineers. *=West Virginia has offered.

Evans entered the transfer portal at the end of February and could be an attractive option for teams looking for help at pass rusher. Spent four seasons with the Hilltoppers where he appeared in 41 games during that time. Evans was a first-team all-Conference USA first team selection in 2022 when he put up 106 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 9 sacks but was limited to just six games the following year due to injury. Over the course of his career, Evans has 182 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. The Georgia native would have one season of eligibility remaining.

King spent only two seasons at Grand Valley State and is coming off a highly productive 2023 campaign with 28 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks to go along with 3 forced fumbles. The Michigan native would have two seasons of eligibility remaining and is an interesting option on the defensive line.

Davis was named an All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention selection in 2023, the cornerback is coming off a season where he appeared in all 13 games and recorded 25 tackles, 16 passes defended and an interception. The California native played in 18 games total during his time with the Wildcats and now will have two years left at his next stop. Davis remains on the Wildcat roster.

Robinson started his career at Alabama where he spent three seasons and played sparingly with just 2 tackles and a sack. After transferring to Colorado, Robinson appeared in seven games and recorded 9 tackles and an interception. The Florida native would have one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Washington spent four years at Tennessee Tech and would have one at his next destination. The defensive back has racked up 105 tackles, 16 pass breakups, 1 sacks and an interception during his time at that level but elected to enter the transfer portal. The Georgia native is a name to track depending on what unfolds elsewhere.