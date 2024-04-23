West Virginia is expected to be active in the transfer portal this off-season to fill holes given changes to the process. With the one-time transfer rule now in place as well as providing additional scholarships to backfill losses to the portal. Given that knowledge here is a look at just a few of those other players that could draw interest from the Mountaineers. *=West Virginia has offered.

Lambert-Smith was the leading receiver for Penn State in 2023 posting 53 catches for 673 yards and 4 touchdowns including 4 catches for 123 yards and 2 scores against West Virginia. The Virginia native spent four years with the Nittany Lions and should receive plenty of attention given his experienced and production. He posted over 1,700 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his career and has one season left.

Ross-Simmons spent two years at Colorado State and was productive collecting 71 passes for 1,148 yards and 6 touchdowns. A big-bodied outside receiver, Ross-Simmons is coming off a season where he hauled in 45 catches for 724 yards and 3 scores. A native of New York, Ross-Simmons is one of the better options available at the wide receiver position and would have two years of eligibility remaining.

Campbell has one year of eligibility remaining after spending time at both Illinois and Nevada. Last season Campbell appeared in all 12 games and recorded 31 catches for 594 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Has the size that West Virginia is looking for to round out the position and the Texas native is receiving interest from several schools.

Gates received an offer from West Virginia out of high school, but the Michigan product elected to sign with Michigan State. He redshirted during his first season there and then appeared in all 12 games turning that into 5 catches for 82 yards and a score. He would have three years remaining in his career and has great bloodlines being the son of the former Chargers eight-time pro bowl tight end.

* Lozowicki spent one season at Maine where he appeared in five games and started the final two grading out high in pass blocking in the process. A Ridley Park, Pennsylvania native, he also spent a year at IMG. Lozowicki will have three years left and is an offensive tackle prospect that has already earned several power five offers including West Virginia. Could be a very interesting transfer to track.

* Diggs spent four seasons with the Penguins but redshirted in his first year. He has appeared in 24 games and recorded 26 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. A native of McKeesport, Diggs will have two years left. He is 6-foot-5, 260-pounds, and would have two years left in his career. West Virginia extended an offer when he entered the portal in mid-April.

* Lane spent two seasons with the Lumberjacks and this past season recorded 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Started his career at South Dakota State and entered the transfer portal looking for a new home. Has two years left in his career and is a native of Missouri. West Virginia offered the day after he entered the portal.

Denis was a three-year starter at Georgia State where he was productive putting up 121 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks during that time. A total of 9 of those sacks came over the past two seasons. The Florida native entered the transfer portal in April and will have one season of eligibility left in his career.

West appeared in 39 games over his four seasons with the Golden Flashes and was productive during that time recording 110 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. This past season West recorded 40 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. An all-MAC performer at the defensive tackle spot, the Illinois native entered the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Kelly spent his first season at South Florida where he recorded 19 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss but then moved on to Georgia Tech. In his second season, Kelly had 38 tackles and 1.5 sacks and now is looking for his third schools in three years. The Florida native will have two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Jenkins was recruited by West Virginia as a high school prospect out of New Jersey and even took an official visit to campus prior to his commitment to the Volunteers. Jenkins spent two years in Knoxville where he appeared in 7 games and recorded a total of 6 tackles serving primarily as a reserve. Jenkins will have three years of eligibility left.

Williams is an edge rusher that entered the transfer portal after spending just one season at Auburn where he appeared in only two games. Williams has four years of eligibility remaining in his career and the Alabama native should receive interest.

Evans entered the transfer portal at the end of February and could be an attractive option for teams looking for help at pass rusher. Spent four seasons with the Hilltoppers where he appeared in 41 games during that time. Evans was a first-team all-Conference USA first team selection in 2022 when he put up 106 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 9 sacks but was limited to just six games the following year due to injury. Over the course of his career, Evans has 182 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. The Georgia native would have one season of eligibility remaining.

King spent only two seasons at Grand Valley State and is coming off a highly productive 2023 campaign with 28 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks to go along with 3 forced fumbles. The Michigan native would have two seasons of eligibility remaining and is an interesting option on the defensive line.

* Howard has one season remaining in his college career and is a native of Cincinnati. With the Penguins, Howard put together his best year in his final one there with 76 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. A veteran linebacker that could provide help off the edge and in other spots. Initially committed to Texas A&M but opened up his recruitment and reentered in the spring. West Virginia offered the first time around.

Oklahoma linebacker Konnor Near Near was a target of West Virginia in 2023 when he left Ferris State after some very productive time there. Near played in 30 games over two seasons there and recorded 93 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks over that time period while earning all-conference honors in the process. Visited Morgantown during his initial recruitment, but committed to Oklahoma where he spent this past season primarily as a special teams player with 7 tackles across 12 games. Near jumped back into the transfer portal in March and the Michigan native will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Hill was mostly a reserve in 2022 but took a major step forward last season recording 55 tackles and an interception for the Thundering Herd. The Florida native is an intriguing option given his experience and the fact he has two years remaining.

Martinez spent two seasons at UCF and in his second started all 13 games. He recorded 54 tackles and 3 interceptions and the talented cornerback proved capable of playing the position in the Big 12. Entered into the transfer portal in the spring and now will have two years left at his next destination.

Johnson started his career at Baylor and spent three seasons there. The Texas native started 12 games in his final year in Waco before entering the transfer portal and ending up at Arkansas. He started all 12 games this past season for the Razorbacks and recorded 29 tackles, 6 passes defended, 4 tackles for loss and a pick six. Johnson reentered the transfer portal and is looking for a new home with one year left.

Cotman was a target of West Virginia in the 2023 recruiting class and he visited campus. The Virginia safety ended up committing to Virginia Tech but would spend only one season there where he appeared in only three games primarily on special teams. Cotman would have all four years left in his career and is a prospect that the Mountaineers are familiar with given his recent recruitment.

Brown only spent one season with Michigan State and was limited to just 27 defensive snaps across seven games. Brown recorded three tackles during that time and entered the transfer portal in the spring looking for a fresh start. The California native would have three years of eligibility left in his career and is a long cornerback option.

Banks spent three years at Washington where one of those was a redshirt season. He recorded 22 tackles and an interception during his time with the Huskies and elected to enter the transfer portal in April in order to explore his options. The California native has two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

The Florida native played in 10 games as a true freshman and made a total of three starts during that time. Tobe finished the season with 25 tackles and 5 passes defended and would have three years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Josephs started his career at Miami of Ohio but transferred to Tennessee State where he put together a strong season earning All-Big South-OVC second team honors. He started 11 games at safety and recorded 64 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1.5 sacks. Josephs is a native of Pittsburgh and will have one season of eligibility left.

Robinson started his career at Alabama where he spent three seasons and played sparingly with just 2 tackles and a sack. After transferring to Colorado, Robinson appeared in seven games and recorded 9 tackles and an interception. The Florida native would have one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Jacksonville State cornerback Kekoura Tarnue Tarnue spent two seasons at Rochester Community and Technical College where had 11 career interceptions and scored four defensive touchdowns during that span. Transferred to Jacksonville State for the 2023 season and he recorded 53 tackles and 3 interceptions to go along with 7 passes defended. Has one year of eligibility left.

Indiana State cornerback Johnathan Edwards The St. Louis native spent three seasons with the Sycamores and recorded 100 tackles and 21 passes defended during that time. Edwards has one year of eligibility remaining and is an experienced defensive back that could get a look in the portal.

Lenoir-Rhyne cornerback C'Darius Kelley

The Georgia native spent four seasons playing for the Bears and during his time there made the transition from quarterback to defensive back. During his time there, Kelley recorded 103 tackles, 19 passes defended and an interception. The Georgia native has one year of eligibility remaining in his career at his next stop.

Albany cornerback Aamir Hall Hall started his career at Richmond before transferring to Albany and in his lone campaign there fared well with 63 tackles, 15 pass breakups and 5 interceptions. The Maryland native has one season of eligibility left in his career.