Examining how players that left the West Virginia football program performed during the 2023 season at their new college destinations.

Snaps: 572 Prather entered the portal last off-season after hauling in 52 catches for 501 yards and 3 touchdowns during the 2022 campaign, his second with the Mountaineers. That led him to Maryland where Prather hauled in 42 grabs for 666 yards and 5 scores. Prather still has one year of eligibility left in his career.

Snaps: 413 Jefferson spent four seasons with the West Virginia football program and recorded 54 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during that time. He started his career young and had to develop overtime but elected to enter the transfer portal for his final year which led him to LSU. He finished the year with 36 tackles and and 2.5 sacks.

Snaps: 551 Woods earned all-Big 12 pre-season honors for his play during the 2021 season where he finished with 31 tackles and 2 interceptions. However, was injured in the opening game against Pittsburgh and was only able to play limited snaps across four games which led him to entering the transfer portal. He selected his hometown SMU and closed out his final year with 27 tackles and a tackle for loss.

Snaps: 502 Daniels earned the starting role after transferring over from Georgia in the off-season and started the year performing well. But then hit a wall and was eventually replaced by Garrett Greene over the final two games. Finished his lone season at West Virginia throwing for 2,107 yards with 13 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Ended up at Rice, where Daniels was productive when on the field with 2,443 yards and 21 touchdowns against 7 interceptions before he retired due to medical reasons.

Snaps: 494 Carr spent three seasons at West Virginia but had his most productive this past year appearing in 12 games and recording 21 tackles 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He transferred to Indiana with two years left and put together his most productive season with 33 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

Snaps: 323 Alston dealt with injuries during his career but was productive at times for West Virginia along the defensive line. He had his best season in 2021 when he 36 tackles and 5 sacks but took a back seat in his final year to Sean Martin. Entered the transfer portal where he ended up at Colorado. He wrapped up the year with 23 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Buffaloes.

Snaps: 214 Mathis spent four seasons at West Virginia and made 11 total starts during that time as a piece in the backfield. The Orlando native put together his best season to date in his final year in Morgantown with 562 yards and 5 touchdowns. Left Morgantown due to the depth in the backfield and ended up at Houston with two years left. This past season Mathis battled injuries but had 41 carries for 170 yards and 11 catches for 79 yards and a touchdown during his time on the field.

Snaps: 410 O'Laughlin spent five seasons with the West Virginia football program and completely transformed his body into a tight end during that time. He dealt with three separate season-ending injuries that put a dent into his overall production. A solid pass catcher and blocker, O'Laughlin caught 37 passes for 292 yards and a score during his time on the field but left for another chance in his final season. Finished the year with 12 catches for 94 yards.

Snaps: 521 Bin-Wahad appeared in three games during his brief time at West Virginia seeing only 31 snaps between time at safety and cornerback. Left the team at the end of the season and announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal where he ended up at Connecticut. In his first year there Bin-Wahad recorded 34 tackles, a sack and an interception before entering his name into the transfer portal yet again.

Snaps: 0 Smith was the first recruit for West Virginia under head coach Neal Brown and appeared in every game during his time on campus. Collected 42 catches for 457 yards and 2 touchdowns over his career primarily as a role player for the Mountaineers. Left the program with two years left and ended up at Liberty where he was injured and missed the entire 2023 season after impressing in the spring.

Snaps: 443 Coleman saw limited time during his two years in Morgantown mostly used as a reserve safety and on special teams. The Alabama native left the program with three years left and ended up at Texas State. He played in all 13 games with six starts and finished with 27 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and a sack with two seasons remaining.

Snaps: 945 White saw action in two seasons at West Virginia mostly as a backup but did earn his way into the starting lineup early into the 2022 season. However, an injury forced him out of the lineup and he did not reclaim that role. White saw plenty of action in his first season with Liberty playing almost 950 snaps.

Snaps: 242 Mayo was a highly regarded prospect on the recruiting trail but needed time to develop once he arrived in Morgantown. Only appeared in one game during his time with the program and elected to enter the transfer portal with three seasons remaining. Ended up at Eastern Michigan where he saw 242 snaps across five games at left tackle.

Snaps: 93 Woodby didn't see action during his brief career at West Virginia and left for Charlotte. However, he ended up at Morgan State where he recorded a total of 5 tackles.

McLeod appeared in eight games as a true freshman and was successful with 22 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles. In the off-season McLeod was involved in a stabbing incident and never returned to the team. After missing all of fall camp, McLeod entered his name into the transfer portal in September with little to zero chance to return to Morgantown. Ended up at Lackawanna where he led the team with 59 tackles and a sack. Now is looking for a new college destination.

Snaps: 40 Crowder only served as a backup quarterback during his time at West Virginia appearing in only three games and completing 8-8 passes for 85 yards and a score. Transferred to Troy where he appeared in five games and completed 9-13 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in limited action.

Snaps: 11 Shelton arrived at West Virginia from the junior college level but appeared in only one game during his time in Morgantown. Elected to enter the transfer portal with three years remaining in his career and ended up at Texas State. Was limited to just special team's work during his first season with the Bobcats.