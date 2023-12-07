The Mountaineers had a big summer on the recruiting trail but there are still needs left to fill. Which ones take priority with the remaining slots?

West Virginia has 18 current commitments in the 2023 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?

The Mountaineers have already filled the need at quarterback with Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2024 quarterback Khalil Wilkins, one running back in Gahanna (Oh.) Lincoln 2024 running back Diore Hubbard, two wide receivers in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's 2024 wide receiver Brandon Rehmann and Jefferson (W.Va.) 2024 athlete Keyshawn Robinson, one tight end in Cincinnati (Oh.) Walnut Hills 2024 tight end Jack Sammarco, two offensive linemen in Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2024 offensive lineman Kyle Altuner and Pickerington (Oh.) Pickerington Central 2024 offensive lineman Justin Terry.

On the defensive side, up front West Virginia has commitments from four in Upper Marlboro (Md.) Flowers 2024 defensive end Obinna Onwuka, Midlothian (Va.) Manchester 2024 defensive end Makai Byerson, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2024 defensive end Elijah Kinsler and Auburndale (Fla.) 2024 defensive lineman Nate Gabriel, two linebackers in Akron (Oh.) Hoban 2024 linebacker Rickey Williams and Barboursville (W.Va.) Cabell Midland 2024 linebacker Curtis Jones, three safeties in Cincinnati (Oh.) Colerain 2024 athlete Zae Jennings, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County 2024 safety Israel Boyce and Pittsburgh (Pa.) Bishop Canevin 2024 safety Jason Cross and two cornerbacks in and Dunnellon (Fla.) 2024 athlete Chris Henry and Waldorf (Md.) St. Charles 2024 defensive back Keyon Washington.

On the offensive side of the ball, West Virginia has filled the need for a prep quarterback in the 2024 class with Wilkins in the fold. The program could look at transfers down the line but shouldn't need another from the high school ranks.

The same can be said at running back with Hubbard in the fold although I don't suspect you will see the coaching staff turn anybody away if the right option is available.

At wide receiver, West Virginia needs at least one more in this class but shouldn't be in a hurry to fill that slot with plenty of time and options to sort through. This number could grow to two depending on what all is out there for the Mountaineers.

Tight end should be filled with Sammarco in the fold but like running back if an athletic inside option that can fill a role at tight end would become available that's a real avenue.

Offensive line needs the most work in this class with the Mountaineers expected to take at least two more to round things out.

That leaves around 3-4 spots to fill on the offensive side of things.

On the defensive line, West Virginia is likely searching for at least one more with four commitments in the fold from Onwuka, Byerson, Kinsler and Gabriel. There is always the chance that another could be added outside that but the program has a good mix of different body types.

Linebacker will take at least one more to go along with Williams and Jones. That could be a versatile body type that could fill either of the inside roles, while the program also will look at pure pass-rushing options at linebacker as well.

West Virginia has already added three safeties in this class in Jennings, Cross and Boyce but is looking for an experienced piece in the backend to round things out.

At cornerback expect the Mountaineers to add at least one to two more options to go with what the program already has in the fold with Henry and Washington.

That puts the total number of scholarships around 2-3 on the defensive side for the Mountaineers in this cycle.