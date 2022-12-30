West Virginia is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after missing the field last season and WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers sit in that regard as well as where the program could be seeded.
Here is our first edition looking at where the program currently sits in the overall quest to make another return to the tournament with conference play now underway.
Here are where things stand today.
NCAA Tournament Resume
Metric
Result
Analysis
Overall Record
10-2
West Virginia has taken care of business at the early stages of the season with two losses both of the quadrant one variety.
Big 12 Record
0-0
Big 12 play doesn't begin until Dec. 31.
Strength of Schedule
19
West Virginia has played a challenging schedule through the early stages of the season.
NET Rankings
11
The Mountaineers are currently the highest ranked team in the nation with two losses. It is a favorable draw from the system.
Bad Losses
None
West Virginia has no bad losses at this stage.
As of today West Virginia is a virtual lock for the NCAA Tournament. But where are the Mountaineers currently projected to end up?
--ESPN projects West Virginia as a No. 4 seed in the South in Albany. That would pit the Mountaineers against No. 13 Yale.
--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia is listed as a No. 5 seed with the highest being a 3 seed and the lowest a 10.