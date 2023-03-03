West Virginia is looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament after missing the field last season and WVSports.com takes a look at where the Mountaineers sit in that regard as well as where the program could be seeded.
Here is our first edition looking at where the program currently sits in the overall quest to make another return to the tournament with conference play now underway.
Here are where things stand today.
NCAA Tournament Resume
Metric
Result
Analysis
Overall Record
17-13
West Virginia took care of business in the non-conference but has found things challenging in the Big 12 with only a few games left.
Big 12 Record
6-11
West Virginia dropped their first five Big 12 games and has managed to win just six of their next twleve.
Strength of Schedule
4
West Virginia has played one of the most challenging schedules in the nation.
NET Rankings
24
The Mountaineers are still looking good in terms of the NET ranking but must win games down the stretch.
Bad Losses
Texas Tech
West Virginia dropped a home game to Texas Tech.
As of today West Virginia is projected into the NCAA Tournament in some brackets. But where are the Mountaineers currently projected to end up?
--ESPN projects West Virginia as one of the last four byes in the tournament. The Mountaineers are slotted as a No. 11 seed in the South against No. 6 Northwestern. The game would be played in Columbus. .
--According to Bracketmatrix.com, which tallies a number of different brackets, West Virginia is listed as a No. 11 seed with the highest being a 8 seed and the lowest a 11.