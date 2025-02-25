Rapid recap: West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries addressed the media following the 73-55 win over TCU. WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

--DeVries joked they put up some bigger rims to make shots in this one. But seriously the defense got them started. It was just a matter of time for them to make some shots but that's what they envisioned with those guys and these shooters. But getting even more going will be huge but it's such an advantage to set their defense after made shots especially threes.

--West Virginia got off to a clunky start but Sencire Harris was really good and got in the floor. He impacted the game in the first half offensively and in the second half on defense.

--When you hold a team to 40-percent and three threes you're doing a good job. Then you can play in transition and get easier shots on offense. When you're trying to close out a game they did a good job extending that lead and holding onto it.

--TCU did a nice job to come back and they had a couple tough possessions offensively with some uncharacteristic things. Then the defense did a good job. Joe Yesufu had a huge shot.

--KJ Tenner was great. He played 10 or 11 minutes and was +14. He was active and got his hands on balls and hit a couple of his floaters.

--Collectively they had talked about when they played them there they had too much space to play in with their lead guards. The backside of the defense was much better this time and gap help and gap presence was much better, too.

--Sencire Harris puts in the work on offense. He is constantly trying to work on his catch and shoots and finish in the paint. He got off to such a tough start it's hard for anybody not to let it get in your head, but he's started to break loose and play with confidence.

--DeVries said Eduardo Andre was on the ground as a 7-footer diving and calling timeout. That's a big play and a tone setting play and that's who they want to be as a team and want to be celebrated about that.

--Yesufu has been great of late. He has started to be more consistent and more confident in what he is doing. He has helped win some games off the bench. It's nice when you have somebody that can come in and give you that spark.

--The gap presence when they did get in there was pretty discipline. They had wall ups and staying vertical. Amani Hansberry and Eduardo Andre was good on defense in the paint.

--TCU doesn't post it a lot but they're more ball screen and role but it's nice when the guards know they have help behind them.

--Confidence is like hitting in baseball when somebody gets hot they all get hot. You can go on stretches where everybody is good and their shots fall. But you hang on your defense and be successful.

--All of the games are critical this time of the year, but a home game before a two game road swing is a big game. Thought the guys came out with a great mindset tonight and they knew they were playing for something and showed that.