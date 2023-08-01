Looking at the movement in and out of the transfer portal for the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program.

The transfer portal has become a hot topic across the realm of college basketball and that has been no different at West Virginia. The transfer portal is essentially a database that allows other schools to contact them regarding a transfer, and WVSports.com will track it. It's important to note that because a player is listed in the portal does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program, just that schools can contact them. Here is a list of the Mountaineers that are currently in the portal exploring the possibility to transfer as well as who has transferred into the program and what it could mean to the current West Virginia basketball team. For the purpose of this we will focus mainly on scholarship basketball players.

TRANSFERRED TO WEST VIRGINIA:

Kriisa spent three years at Arizona and immediately became one of the top options available in the transfer portal when he elected to enter March 22. The Estonian point guard was coming off a season where he averaged 9.9 points and 5.1 assists per game with the second total pacing the entire Pac-12 Conference. West Virginia got in contact with Kriisa almost immediately upon entering the portal and things only continued to build from there with a quick visit to Morgantown at the end of March. Kriisa also took a visit to Nebraska and received interest from Xavier and a long list of others but committed to West Virginia in large part due to his relationship with the coaches and role in the program. The Mountaineers are targeting Kriisa as a true point guard that can distribute the ball and hit shots after connecting on 37-percent of his attempts last year. Kriisa will have two years left in his career and is a major addition to the roster.

Edwards, a native of Amsterdam, spent four seasons at Syracuse and made massive strides in his overall development over the past two. The long, athletic center is coming off his best year with the Orange with where he averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds while also blocking 2.7 shots per game which topped the ACC. A third-team all-ACC choice, Edwards shot 59-percent from the floor and 72-percent from the line. With one year of eligibility left, Edwards was one of the most coveted big men in the entire transfer portal but committed to West Virginia following his first official visit to campus April 14-16. His final three also consisted of Kansas and Gonzaga. The impressive center prospect is undoubtedly a massive addition for the Mountaineers.

Battle started his career at Washington but really blossomed this past season at Montana State where he earned first-team all-Big Sky honors. The Washington native averaged 17.7 points per game while shooting 47-percent from the floor and 35-percent from three. At 6-foot-5, Battle is a two-guard that can score at all three levels and gives the Mountaineers what can be considered the missing piece to the current roster build. Battle committed to the program after taking an official visit to campus and selected the Mountaineers over a long list of suitors that included Kansas, ULCA, Arizona, St. John's, Texas, Oklahoma and many more. Has one year left in his career.

Silverio spent five years at the college level between three different schools but only played in four of those. The Dominican Republic native played his high school career in the Bronx and signed with Rhode Island initially but spent only one season there. The 6-foot-3 guard then transferred to Hofstra where he had his best season to date in 2021 averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 37-percent from the field, 36-percent from three and 92-percent from the line. Elected to spend what he thought would be his final season at Manhattan but never saw the court as he elected to leave the program prior to playing a game after Steve Masiello was fired. Took the entire year off of basketball before West Virginia got involved in the spring of 2023 and Silverio committed to the Mountaineers for his final season of eligibility.

Bembry became the first player to select West Virginia after Josh Eilert was tabbed as the interim head coach. The 6-foot-6 point guard did not suit up for the Seminoles in his only season with the program due to injuries but possesses an interesting skill set given his size, length and versatility. Bembry has a 6-foot-9 wingspan and can defend multiple positions while he makes excellent decisions with the basketball when it comes to passing. The Bronx, New York native has all four years of eligibility remaining and should immediately slot in as a second option for the program at point guard. West Virginia needed to find help in the backcourt and they did that with Bembry.

Slazinski initially committed to St. John's in April to follow his head coach Rick Pitino from Iowa to the Red Storm. The versatile forward is coming off a season where he averaged 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field prior to a season ending injury derailed the year after just seven games. The year before that Slazinski started 23 of his 33 appearances and averaged 8.4 points. However, after some late additions to the St. John's roster Slazinski elected to enter his name back into the transfer portal where he would commit to West Virginia shortly after. The Texas native spent his high school ball at Huntington Prep and will have two years remaining in his career in Morgantown. A versatile stretch four that can hit shots and extend the defense as well as rebound the basketball.

IN THE PORTAL TO TRANSFER OUT:

HAS TRANSFERRED ELSEWHERE:

Mitchell announced his return to West Virginia after one season with the program where he averaged 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. But after what unfolded with Bob Huggins resigning this off-season, Mitchell entered his name into the transfer portal and quickly scheduled an official visit to Kentucky which had been involved. That visit proved to be enough as Mitchell would announce his commitment to the Wildcats after the trip leaving a big hole on the roster as a stretch four. He has one year left.

Toussaint spent only one season at West Virginia after transferring over from Iowa. After announcing he would return for a fifth and final season, Toussaint elected to enter the transfer portal following the resignation of head coach Bob Huggins. In his one season with the Mountaineers Toussaint averaged 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He was a valuable sixth man for the program but will now spend his final year at Texas Tech. A tough nosed guard that provided a solid year for the program last season.

Wague entered the transfer portal after Josh Eilert was tabbed as the interim head coach in order to explore his options. The 6-foot-10 big drew interest from a number of college programs instantly and took official visits to DePaul, Kansas State and Alabama. Wague saw limited action last season but averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 74-percent from the field. He would then commit to Alabama where he would have two years left in his career.

Okonkwo spent two seasons at West Virginia where he served as a backup post presence. This past year he averaged 2.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while leading the Mountaineers in blocked shots with 22. The English native will have two years left in his career and entered the transfer portal after the hiring on Josh Eilert. Things moved quickly there as Okonkwo would commit to North Carolina.

Bell spent one season with West Virginia where he started all 34 games at the center spot averaging 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest. The Saginaw, Michigan native lost almost 80-pounds prior to the season to get himself in shape to contribute and while it was an up and down campaign he was a physical post presence. Bell tried his hand with the West Virginia football team prior to entering his name into the transfer portal given his background in the sport but eventually committed to Mississippi State on the hardwood to close out his final year of eligibility.

King played two seasons for West Virginia but was used primarily as a reserve off the bench seeing limited time during his time in Morgantown seeing action in just 16 games. He averaged 1.5 points and 0.6 rebounds this past year and now will be looking for a new destination to close out his college career with two years left. King was a late addition in his recruiting class and made it two years, but after not really seeing the floor. Committed to Kennesaw State.

Davis only spent one season at West Virginia and did so as a walk-on after joining the program late. The Canadian import played his high school basketball in Teays Valley and was considered one of the top prospects in the state. Davis appeared in only six games during his one year in Morgantown averaging 0.8 points and 0.2 assists. He will have three years left in his career elsewhere and while he won’t count against the Mountaineers totals he committed to Tennessee Tech.

