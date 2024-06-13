The West Virginia Mountaineers football program will welcome a number of talented transfers into the fold and WVSports.com looks at each of those. What are the opportunities for each this coming season and how do they fit into the picture with the football program? We examine each.

Career snaps: 303 Crandall played as a true freshman at Colorado State where he recorded 19 tackles and an interception. The Washington native was one of the most highly recruited young defensive backs in the portal with offers from UCLA, Michigan State, Louisville, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Indiana, California, Purdue, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Arizona State and Oregon State outside of West Virginia. Crandall is going to be depended on to step into a major role for West Virginia from the start and has the skill set to do just that. The extra bonus here is the fact that Crandall still has three years remaining in his career and plenty of room to grow with his size and athleticism.

Career snaps: 2,374 West Virginia needed to find pass rushing help and who better than a multi-time FCS all-American? French French appeared in 41 games during his time at the FCS level and compiled 239 tackles, 34.5 sacks and 61 tackles for loss to go along with an interception. He recorded at least 8.5 sacks in three of his four seasons on the field. The Georgia native will have one year left and will be counted on immediately to provide juice off the edge for the Mountaineers at the bandit spot. This is the type of commitment that can make a significant impact from the jump.

Career snaps: 1,070 West Virginia was the first school to offer Bray when he entered the transfer portal and made his way to Morgantown for a visit Dec. 15. That was enough to close the deal and give the Mountaineers an athletic big-play wide receiver. Bray spent three seasons at Oklahoma State, but will have two years of eligibility left after appearing in only 3 games during the 2022 season. Bray hauled in 48 passes for 686 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Cowboys and had his most productive year in 2023 with 30 catches for 382 yards and 2 scores. That included 54 yards and a touchdown against the Mountaineers. West Virginia targeted this option in the transfer portal and he is going to have a chance for a major role in his first season in Morgantown as a field stretching option.

Career snaps: 1,108 Jackson spent three seasons at Troy on the field where he was productive with 94 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks across 36 games. A versatile defensive lineman at 6-foot-2, 300-pounds, Jackson can slide around to multiple spots on the defensive front and that flexibility is going to allow him opportunities to make his way onto the field. West Virginia made Jackson a priority once he entered the transfer portal and was able to get him on campus first even after offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Houston. The Alabama native only has one year left and is going to slide right into the rotation up front for the Mountaineers this coming season.

Career snaps: 927 Bausley spent two seasons at Jacksonville State but redshirted during the first year on campus. In the second, Bausley started 11-games while earning freshman all-conference honors in Conference USA for his play on the field. West Virginia jumped into the mix for the South Charleston product when he entered the transfer portal and was able to win his commitment over Kentucky. West Virginia specifically targeted a younger offensive tackle option and Bausley has three years left in his career. Given what he has already done at the college level, it's reasonable to expect he will compete immediately for a starting role at the right tackle spot this coming season.

Career snaps: 1,276 West Virginia needed help in the secondary and Garnes became an immediate target for the Mountaineers once he entered the transfer portal. It doesn't hurt matters that the coaching staff got a first-hand look at him in the 2023 contest against Duquesne where he recorded 4 tackles and didn't allow a pass to be completed in his coverage. Garnes, has two years left in his career, and stood out on the field the past two seasons. During 2023, Garnes was the highest graded defender on the Dukes and recorded 79 tackles and 4 interceptions during that time. The Philadelphia native has the ability to play boundary cornerback or in the slot and could do either in Morgantown. He is going to need to continue to add weight to his frame heading into the year but Garnes was recruited to play and the Mountaineers have the holes in the secondary where he should be given every opportunity to do that. The strength of his game is coverage.

Career snaps: 1,066 Hollis started all 13 games at cornerback for Northwestern and became a priority for the West Virginia football program once he entered the portal in February. The Tennessee native wasn't just on the field, he was productive with 49 tackles and an interception across the course of the 2023 season. Hollis has one year of eligibility remaining and is going to be able to compete immediately for one of the starting roles for the Mountaineers at the cornerback spot. Hollis has over 1,000 career snaps at the power four level and is a seasoned, lengthy option. It would be surprising if Hollis doesn't play a major role in the secondary this fall for West Virginia.

Career snaps: 465 Joseph is an experienced option given the fact he spent four seasons at Northwestern, but saw the most extensive action of his career in his final year with the Wildcats. The versatile defensive back was recruited to step in and make an immediate impact with the Mountaineers and has experience at both free safety and the nickel. During his final year with Northwestern, Joseph recorded 24 tackles and 3 picks and will have the opportunity to make a name for himself in the back end of the defense. Expect to see Joseph on the field for West Virginia this fall possibly at several different spots especially with the strong coverage numbers that he posted in 2023.

Snaps: 628 Tarnue is an experienced defensive back that was very productive in his one season at Jacksonville State where he recorded 53 tackles and 3 interceptions to go along with 7 passes defended. He held up in coverage permitting just 26 of 45 passes to be completed for 263 yards and zero touchdowns. Before that he had 11 interceptions across two seasons at Rochester Community and Technical College. Tarnue was recruited to step in and play immediately and his versatility will allow him to fill the role at cat safety in the back of the West Virginia defense. Tarnue should play an immediate role for the Mountaineers with one season remaining and fills a major need that could allow safety Aubrey Burks to fill the spear position.

Career snaps: 623 Fagan entered the transfer portal in late April and West Virginia wasted little time getting him on campus for an official visit that weekend and wrapping up his commitment. The cornerback is an experienced option that spent three years at Central Oklahoma, a season at Independence C.C. and then with the 49ers. There he started 9 games and was productive with 21 tackles and an interception while posting strong coverage numbers in the process. West Virginia needed more help at the cornerback spot and Fagan is going to be able to step into an immediate role as veteran depth.

Career snaps: 960 Robinson fills a need for West Virginia as a big outside wide receiver with experience. He has played almost 1,000 snaps in the SEC during his two years at Georgia and his two seasons with Mississippi State and should come in and immediately provide help as a pass catcher that can line up outside. During his two years at Mississippi State Robinson hauled in 51 catches for 583 yards and 3 touchdowns and will round out a wide receiver group that was missing his size in the room. Robinson was a highly recruited high school prospect in the 2020 class and has the talent to make an impact.

Career snaps: 173 Carrico was a highly regarded recruit out of Ironton but played primarily on special teams and as a reserve linebacker during his three seasons at Ohio State. The former four-star prospect is expected to compete for time at both the MIKE and WILL spots and has a pedigree that garnered offers from North Carolina State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Toledo, Indiana, Marshall, Ohio and Tulsa despite the limited snaps. West Virginia needed more experience at the position and Carrico is going to provide with with an opportunity to play a much larger role than he has previously in his career. The Mountaineers have had a lot of success in the past with these types.

Career snaps: 0 Burton spent only one season with the Cougars where he did no see the field. The Utah native did throw for 1,972 yards and 21 touchdowns as a high school senior but will enter the Mountaineers football program relatively unproven at this level. Burton is going to be a piece in the quarterback room but his development will be key because his impact is likely to be felt further down the road.